Google, Voltus expand PJM virtual plant up to 1,070 MW
Google is teaming up with Voltus to build a massive virtual power plant on the US PJM grid, aiming to help free up electricity as demand from AI data centers rises.
What started as a 100 MW project announced in June has now expanded to up to 1,070 MW thanks to strong interest from everyday people and businesses.
Virtual power plants reduce grid strain
Virtual power plants connect things like smart thermostats, home batteries, and solar panels across homes and businesses.
By pooling these resources, they can reduce strain on the grid during busy times or send extra stored energy where it's needed most.
Participants can even get perks like lower electricity bills.
Google hopes this approach will not only keep its AI running smoothly but also reward users for helping out, potentially making big new power plants less necessary in the future.