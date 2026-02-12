Google VPN now shows connection status in Quick Settings
Google just made checking your VPN connection way easier on Pixel phones.
With the latest "VPN by Google" update, you can now see if you're connected, paused, or having issues—right from the Quick Settings tile—no need to open the full app anymore.
Tile displays 1 of 4 statuses
Per the Feb 12, 2026 report, the tile now displays one of four statuses: "Connected," "Paused," "Connecting...," or "Can't connect."
You can long-press for quick settings access, and there's a compact 1x1 tile if you like things tidy.
These updates were previously tucked away in the app but are now front and center for faster control.
Update is rolling out to all Pixel devices
The update is rolling out, but not all Pixels have it yet. It works on Pixel 7 or newer.
This replaces the old Google One VPN.
Recorder and Screenshots also got minor updates, the Feb. 12, 2026 report says—just in case you missed those.