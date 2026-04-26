Google Wallet adds Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan digital passport ID support

Google Wallet requires photo NFC selfie

Adding your passport is pretty straightforward: snap a photo of your info page, scan the chip with NFC on your phone (make sure your case is off), and finish up with a quick selfie video for ID check.

You can only link one passport per Google account, but removing it later is possible through the app or online at myaccount.google.com.

This update aims to make digital IDs way more convenient across more countries.