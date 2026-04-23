Google Wallet gets major makeover on Android, update rolling out

Wallet shows 2 passes, reorder support

Passes now show up two at a time with fun-themed backgrounds, so it's easier to spot what you need.

You can drag to reorder your passes or hide ones you don't use often.

The old floating action button is gone. Now there's a center-split button for quick access to "Add to Wallet."

There's also a handy "View more" option that opens up an in-app search page for finding transactions, payment methods, or loyalty cards fast.