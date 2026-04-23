Google Wallet gets major makeover on Android, update rolling out
Google Wallet just got a major makeover on Android. The update is rolling out now and brings a cleaner design, easier ways to manage your passes, and improved search.
If you want the best experience, make sure you're running the latest versions of Google Wallet and Google Play services.
Wallet shows 2 passes, reorder support
Passes now show up two at a time with fun-themed backgrounds, so it's easier to spot what you need.
You can drag to reorder your passes or hide ones you don't use often.
The old floating action button is gone. Now there's a center-split button for quick access to "Add to Wallet."
There's also a handy "View more" option that opens up an in-app search page for finding transactions, payment methods, or loyalty cards fast.
Wallet adds Manage passes on home
Recent activities are now sorted into Transactions and Passes sections for less scrolling.
Plus, with the new "Manage passes on home" feature, starring or removing passes is just a tap away.
All these tweaks are meant to make using Google Wallet smoother and more intuitive for everyone.