The feature was first hinted at in January

Google Wallet now shows your Wear OS payment history

By Akash Pandey 01:37 pm Jul 04, 202601:37 pm

What's the story

Google Wallet has received a major update, allowing users to view their Wear OS smartwatch payment history directly on their Android devices. The new feature integrates transactions made via the watch with those made through the phone, making it easier for users to keep track of their spending. The update was first hinted at by Google in January this year.