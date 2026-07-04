Google Wallet now shows your Wear OS payment history
What's the story
Google Wallet has received a major update, allowing users to view their Wear OS smartwatch payment history directly on their Android devices. The new feature integrates transactions made via the watch with those made through the phone, making it easier for users to keep track of their spending. The update was first hinted at by Google in January this year.
Feature details
Transaction history for each payment method
The updated Google Wallet app shows a 10-item transaction history for each payment method. This was previously limited to purchases made via the phone, but now includes NFC payments made using a Wear OS device as well. Each transaction is labeled with "Purchase made on watch" under the date and time for better clarity.
Additional features
Supports virtual card numbers
The new feature in Google Wallet is retroactive, meaning it will show past payments automatically. It also supports purchases made with virtual card numbers for online shopping. However, do note that the app still limits transaction entries to 10 per payment method. If you need a longer history, you may have to look elsewhere.