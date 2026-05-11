Google warns AI may help hackers exploit 0-day security flaws

Experts urge cooperation on online security

Zero-day exploits are a goldmine for hackers since they're tough to fix and can lead to big system breaches.

Google says these AI-powered attacks are happening more often, with less human effort needed.

John Hultquist from Google's Threat Intelligence Group put it simply: "We believe this is the tip of the iceberg."

Experts warn that as AI gets smarter, teamwork between governments and tech companies is crucial to keep our online world safe.