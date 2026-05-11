Google warns AI may help hackers exploit 0-day security flaws
Hackers may be using AI to spot and break into zero-day security flaws, hidden bugs that even software makers don't know about yet, according to Google's latest report.
In one recent attack, a vulnerability could have allowed attackers to get around two-factor authentication on a popular open-source, web-based system administration tool, showing just how risky these new tactics can be.
Experts urge cooperation on online security
Zero-day exploits are a goldmine for hackers since they're tough to fix and can lead to big system breaches.
Google says these AI-powered attacks are happening more often, with less human effort needed.
John Hultquist from Google's Threat Intelligence Group put it simply: "We believe this is the tip of the iceberg."
Experts warn that as AI gets smarter, teamwork between governments and tech companies is crucial to keep our online world safe.