Google warns Australian bill could block under-18s from Gmail
What's the story
Australia's proposed internet safety bill could lead to Google blocking access to its Gmail service for users under the age of 18. The warning was issued by Rachel Lord, Google's Head of Policy for YouTube in Australia and New Zealand. She made the statement during a Senate hearing on the Digital Duty of Care legislation, which has already passed the House of Representatives but requires cross-party support to pass through the Senate.
Legislation details
Age verification requirement could block access to everyday communication services
The Digital Duty of Care legislation requires internet companies to demonstrate their efforts in removing harmful content.
Failure to comply could result in fines as high as A$109 million ($75.1 million).
The law also includes a provision for age verification if there's a risk of minors being exposed to pornography, which Lord said could lead to blocking access to everyday communication services like messaging, email, and private file storage.
Industry apprehensions
Concerns about overreach and intrusive monitoring
The proposed legislation has drawn criticism from online companies and free speech advocates, who fear it could give regulators too much power to decide what constitutes harmful content.
This could put pressure on platforms to remove content preemptively.
Lord's warning highlights concerns that the law could extend into everyday parts of the internet, leading to intrusive monitoring within private communications or file storage.
Industry response
Other tech giants share similar concerns
Other tech giants such as Meta, TikTok, and Snap have also expressed concerns over the proposed bill.
They fear it could chill online communications by giving regulators broad discretion to determine what content or conduct is harmful.
Some industry representatives have even argued that the uncertainty created by these regulations could lead platforms to over-moderate content in order to avoid hefty regulatory penalties.
Government perspective
Ongoing debate in the Australian Senate
Despite the industry concerns, the Australian government maintains that a broad set of rules is necessary to ensure a safe internet.
The bill is still being debated in the Senate, with representatives from various sectors weighing in on its potential implications for online communication and content moderation practices.