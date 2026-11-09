Google warns Australia's bill could block under-18s from Gmail
Google is warning that Australia's new Digital Duty of Care bill could block users under 18 from Gmail.
The law, which has already passed Australia's House of Representatives but needs cross-party support to pass the Senate, would force internet companies to crack down on harmful content or risk massive fines, up to A$109 million ($75.1 million).
The main worry? Age checks could make it tough for young people to use email.
Meta TikTok Snap content moderation concerns
Meta, TikTok, and Snap are also uneasy about the bill. They're concerned it gives regulators too much power to decide what content or conduct is harmful, which could mean stricter content moderation and chill online communications.
Meanwhile, the Australian government says strong rules are needed to keep people safe online. The bill is still being debated in the Senate.