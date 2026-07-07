Google will count Android backups toward 15GB free storage
Technology
Heads up: Starting July 7, 2026, Google will count your Android backups, like texts, call history, app data, and device settings, toward the usual 15GB of free storage.
So now, those backups join your photos and videos in using up space on your Google account.
Users can toggle backup data types
To make things easier, Google is rolling out new controls in your device settings so you can pick what gets backed up (think: toggling SMS or call history on or off).
For most people, the change shouldn't eat up much space (Google says it's about 40MB extra).
If you're a new backup user, this starts right away; existing users will see these updates roll out over the next few months.