Google will label ads using AI on Search, YouTube, Discover
From July 10, 2026, Google is rolling out a new rule: any ad made or tweaked with AI on Search, YouTube, or Discover will be clearly labeled, with the label automatically applied for ads using Google's own AI tools; for other AI ads, the label depends on advertiser self-disclosure.
You'll be able to spot this information easily in the "My Ad Center" by tapping the three-dot menu or information icon.
This isn't just for political ads anymore: every ad using AI is covered.
Google adds AI disclosure tools
If an ad uses Google's own generative AI tools, the disclosure will be automatically enabled. For ads made elsewhere with AI, advertisers have to tell Google themselves.
There's also a new "How this ad was made" option so you can quickly see if AI played a role in creating what you're seeing.
It's all about making sure you know exactly what kind of content you're looking at online.