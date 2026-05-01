Google will let Android Auto stream YouTube in full HD

Select automakers getting Android Auto streaming

This feature is rolling out later this year for select models from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Volvo.

Google is also adding Dolby Atmos spatial audio for richer sound in some of these cars.

And it's not just YouTube: apps like YouTube will also get support soon (but again, only when you're not driving).