Google will let Android Auto stream YouTube in full HD
Technology
Big news for road trips and charging breaks: Google just announced that Android Auto will soon let you stream YouTube in full HD on your car's infotainment screen.
There's a catch: it only works when the car is parked or charging and switches to audio-only once you start driving, so safety comes first.
Select automakers getting Android Auto streaming
This feature is rolling out later this year for select models from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Volvo.
Google is also adding Dolby Atmos spatial audio for richer sound in some of these cars.
And it's not just YouTube: apps like YouTube will also get support soon (but again, only when you're not driving).