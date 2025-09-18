Google will now automatically remove NCII content from Search Technology Sep 18, 2025

Google is teaming up with StopNCII.org to help stop the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) on the internet.

Soon, Google Search will use special tech to spot and remove these images without saving originals—using PDQ for photos and MD5 for videos.

This comes after some called out Google for being slower than platforms like Instagram and TikTok in tackling this issue.