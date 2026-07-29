Google will roll out Play Signal API worldwide by 2026
Google is rolling out its Play Signal API worldwide by the end of 2026, starting with Australia and Canada in August.
This tool helps app developers spot younger users and build safer experiences, all while keeping personal information private.
The move comes as more countries push for stronger protections for children on app stores.
Parents opt in through Family Link
With the Play Signal API, parents can share their child's age range (not exact birth dates) across apps using Family Link, but only if they choose to opt in.
Parents stay in control of what is shared.
Google also has other safety features like limiting which apps children can see, PIN-based content filters, download approvals, and screen time limits, part of its ongoing effort to make the digital world safer for minors.