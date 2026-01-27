You can't use Google Chrome on these Macs anymore

Google has announced plans to end Chrome updates for Macs running on macOS Monterey. The move, expected later this year, will affect millions of Apple users still using older devices. The macOS Monterey version was released in 2021 and is still widely used, especially by those with older MacBooks and iMacs that can't be upgraded further.

Update implications Impact of halting Chrome updates While halting Chrome updates won't make the browser disappear from affected Macs, it does mean no new security patches or improvements will be added. This could pose a risk to users as browser updates are usually the first line of defense against online threats. Without these updates, even simple browsing activities could become increasingly risky over time due to unaddressed security vulnerabilities.

Support withdrawal Apple's discontinuation of support for macOS Monterey The decision to stop Chrome updates is largely due to Apple's withdrawal of support for macOS Monterey. When a company like Apple stops supporting an OS, other software developers tend to follow suit. This makes it increasingly difficult and costly for them to keep their apps updated on older systems, often leading them to stop providing updates altogether.

