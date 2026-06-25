Google will use uploads and search history to personalize results
Heads up: Google just announced it will start using not only your search history, but also stuff you upload (like images from Google Lens, audio from Translate, voice searches, and videos) to help train its AI.
The goal? To make search results and features smarter and more personalized by learning from real user interactions.
Opt out via 'Search Services History'
These changes are rolling out globally in the next few months.
If you are not comfortable with your media being used for AI training (even disconnected from your Google Account and kept for up to four years), there is a new "Search Services History" tab in your Google Account Settings where you can turn this off.
Just head to My Activity, find the tab, and uncheck the option, though if you have already disabled Web and App Activity and Search Personalization, you might not see it.