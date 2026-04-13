Google working on Tap to Share for Android, interface leaked
Technology
Google is working on "Tap to Share" for Android, letting you swap contacts, photos, and videos just by tapping two phones together: think AirDrop, but for Android.
The feature's interface has already leaked, and it is expected to debut with Android 17.
Tap to share requires unlocked phones
Both phones need to be unlocked, and you'll see a glow animation when the connection happens.
Right now, the broader transfer feature is available on Pixel 10/9 series and Samsung phones with One UI 8.5.
OPPO is also bringing it to its Find X9 series, making quick sharing across different Android brands way easier.