Google Workspace gains voice, Meet translates captions into 63 languages
Technology
Google just dropped some handy updates for Workspace:
Gmail Live and Docs Live now let you manage emails and write docs using your voice, no typing needed.
Plus, Google Meet can translate captions live into 63 different languages, so everyone's in the loop no matter where they're from.
Docs/Drive markdown, migration, Sheets AI, Vids
Docs and Drive now support direct Markdown editing, making it easier to work with technical documents or AI prompts.
Moving files from Microsoft 365 is faster thanks to better migration tools.
Sheets got an AI boost for handling bigger data sets (up to 3,000 cells at once) and pulling in web citations.
And if you're into video creation, Vids can now handle longer projects in crisp 1080p, all powered by AI.