Google Workspace gets passkeys to prevent phishing attacks
Google is stepping up security for Workspace users by rolling out passkeys—sign-ins that use your device, PIN, or fingerprint instead of passwords.
This move comes as phishing attacks get trickier, with hackers stealing authentication cookies to sneak past multi-factor authentication and take over accounts.
Passkeys are now used by over 11 million people
Passkeys are now used by over 11 million people on Workspace, making logins faster (about 40% quicker) and much harder to hack.
Google's also adding Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) in Chrome for Windows, which locks your session cookies to your device—so even if someone steals them, they can't use them elsewhere.
Google's shared signals framework lets different platforms quickly share security alerts
On top of that, Google's Shared Signals Framework lets different platforms quickly share security alerts.
That means better teamwork against threats and a safer experience for anyone using Workspace tools.