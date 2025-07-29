AI can take your job, but which 1?

Physically demanding gigs—think machinery operators or housekeepers—score low on AI disruption. The researchers also pointed out that AI can't do everything yet, especially hands-on tasks or anything needing human adaptability.

Experts split on AI's impact

The study reminds us that tech doesn't always replace people outright (remember how ATMs changed but didn't erase bank teller jobs).

Experts are split: some see job losses in customer service, while others think AI will boost productivity and open up new opportunities alongside human skills.

The big takeaway? We'll need to keep watching how these changes play out.