This low-cost device can detect TB using just a smartphone
Tezpur University researchers have built a super-portable, low-cost device to detect tuberculosis (TB)—perfect for places where healthcare is hard to reach.
Weighing less than 300gm and costing under ₹25,000, it runs with just a smartphone and spots TB bacteria using natural autofluorescence.
The goal? Make early TB diagnosis way easier.
How it works
Instead of fancy dyes or expensive machines, this device uses a built-in heater to boost the natural glow of TB bacteria—so you get accurate results right on your phone.
The tech is patented and their research was published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics.
Device could help in rural areas
Most TB tests need pricey gear and trained staff—not ideal for rural areas.
Tezpur's gadget skips the chemicals and complicated setup but still delivers reliable results.
It could make a real difference for communities that usually get left out of advanced medical care.