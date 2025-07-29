Next Article
Google Workspace gets a new security feature to stop hacks
Google Workspace just rolled out Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), a security upgrade that's all about stopping account takeovers.
Right now, it's in beta for Chrome on Windows and works by locking your session cookies to your device—so even if hackers grab them, they can't use them elsewhere.
DBSC is being developed in response to token theft attacks
There's been a big spike in token thefts this year, with malware targeting login info and sneaking past things like two-factor authentication.
Google started building DBSC last year after seeing more attacks, and other companies like Okta and Microsoft Edge are interested too.
If you use Google Workspace, turning on passkeys is also recommended for extra protection against scams and malware making the rounds lately.