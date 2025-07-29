Google Workspace gets a new security feature to stop hacks

DBSC is being developed in response to token theft attacks

There's been a big spike in token thefts this year, with malware targeting login info and sneaking past things like two-factor authentication.

Google started building DBSC last year after seeing more attacks, and other companies like Okta and Microsoft Edge are interested too.

If you use Google Workspace, turning on passkeys is also recommended for extra protection against scams and malware making the rounds lately.