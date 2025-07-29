Photoshop's new AI tools can upscale images and remove objects

Generative Upscale lets you boost image resolution up to 8MP—great for restoring old pics or prepping prints. Harmonize automatically matches colors, lighting, and shadows so added objects actually blend in. The upgraded object removal tool cleans up unwanted stuff from your photos while filling gaps with natural background textures (no weird glitches).

All 3 tools are in beta

All these tools use Adobe's Firefly AI to handle the tricky stuff behind the scenes.

As Shambhavi Kadam from Adobe puts it, they're designed to help save time and remove friction from workflows.

You can even try Harmonize early on Photoshop's iOS app if you want a sneak peek.