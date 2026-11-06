Googlebook update fixes 31 issues on HP and Dell XPS
Technology
Googlebook just dropped a major November update, packing in 31 fixes and upgrades. The focus? Smoother performance and better stability, especially if you're on an HP or Dell XPS.
Expect tighter security, consistent keystrokes, and a snappier interface on some devices.
Googlebook improves Bluetooth and Zoom reliability
Bluetooth now reconnects more reliably (so your wireless mouse won't randomly drop out), video playback is smoother on external monitors, and Zoom calls should crash less often.
There are also memory and firmware tweaks for heavy multitaskers, plus the Linux Terminal (beta) is now more stable: no more annoying session resets.
Overall, it's a solid quality-of-life boost for Googlebook users.