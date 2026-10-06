Googlebooks launches Android Chrome OS hybrid on 5 models
Technology
Googlebooks just dropped with a fresh OS blending Android and Chrome OS, offering five models, some powered by Qualcomm's Arm chips, others by Intel's new Core Ultra processors.
But heads up: not all Android apps will run smoothly on the Intel versions right away, since many are built for Arm.
Intel Bridge to aid Googlebooks apps
To tackle this, Intel said Googlebooks are incorporating its Bridge Technology to help Android apps work better on their chips without slowing things down.
Meanwhile, Google is teaming up with developers (plus Intel and Qualcomm) to optimize more apps for the new OS.
The Play Store will showcase a selection of Android apps that run well on the new operating system, so expect updates as things get smoother over time.