Google's $15 billion Visakhapatnam data center project faces local protests

While the project could add $688 million a year to the local economy and create thousands of jobs, some are not convinced it is worth the cost.

The Andhra Pradesh government is offering compensation and relocation to those affected, but many still have doubts about long-term benefits.

Meanwhile, land prices in Visakhapatnam have jumped more than 45% since the announcement.

Google says it will use advanced cooling technology to help with water concerns as India ramps up its AI infrastructure.