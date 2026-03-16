Google's AI health advice tool 'What People Suggest' quietly removed
Google has quietly removed its "What People Suggest" feature, a tool that let users share and find health advice through AI-powered search.
Launched in March 2025, it grouped real people's tips on topics like arthritis exercises, but the company recently took it down as part of a move to simplify search results.
The feature faced backlash for inaccuracy, especially on medical queries
The feature faced heat after an investigation found multiple serious inaccuracies and potentially dangerous medical guidance, sometimes giving risky or misleading information, like incorrect blood test ranges or questionable diet advice for cancer patients.
With AI-generated summaries shown to as many as 2 billion people a month, accuracy became a big deal.
Google started removing some inaccurate summaries after criticism
After criticism from experts and groups like the British Liver Trust, Google started removing some inaccurate summaries, especially for sensitive queries like blood test results, but hasn't fixed everything yet.
While some at Google say most summaries are reliable, calls for broader changes are growing louder.