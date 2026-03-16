Google's AI health advice tool 'What People Suggest' quietly removed

The feature faced heat after an investigation found multiple serious inaccuracies and potentially dangerous medical guidance, sometimes giving risky or misleading information, like incorrect blood test ranges or questionable diet advice for cancer patients. With AI-generated summaries shown to as many as 2 billion people a month, accuracy became a big deal.

Google started removing some inaccurate summaries after criticism

After criticism from experts and groups like the British Liver Trust, Google started removing some inaccurate summaries, especially for sensitive queries like blood test results, but hasn't fixed everything yet.

While some at Google say most summaries are reliable, calls for broader changes are growing louder.