Google's AI plus subscription goes global: Here's what you get
Google just rolled out its AI Plus subscription to 35 countries and territories, including the United States, after first launching in Indonesia last year.
It's $7.99/month in the US, but new subscribers can try it for $3.99/month for their first two months as a limited-time introductory offer.
What do you actually get?
AI Plus gives you access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro through the Gemini app, plus tools like Flow AI for filmmaking and Whisk image-to-video (sharing 200 monthly credits for video generation across Flow and Whisk).
You also get NotebookLM research tools, Gemini features built into Gmail, Docs, Chrome, and Vids—and a solid 200GB of storage to share with up to five family members.
There's a free tier too, but it only offers 15GB storage and fewer credits.
How does it stack up against rivals?
At $7.99/month, AI Plus is way cheaper than Google's own AI Pro ($19.99) and matches ChatGPT Go's price—but includes 200GB of storage and family sharing.
If you're already on Google One with a 2TB plan, good news: you'll soon get AI Plus for free.