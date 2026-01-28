Google's AI plus subscription goes global: Here's what you get

What do you actually get?

AI Plus gives you access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro through the Gemini app, plus tools like Flow AI for filmmaking and Whisk image-to-video (sharing 200 monthly credits for video generation across Flow and Whisk).

You also get NotebookLM research tools, Gemini features built into Gmail, Docs, Chrome, and Vids—and a solid 200GB of storage to share with up to five family members.

There's a free tier too, but it only offers 15GB storage and fewer credits.