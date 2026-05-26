Google's AI studio helped create 250,000+ Android apps 1st week
Technology
Google's new AI Studio, powered by Gemini, just helped people create over 250,000 Android apps in its first week.
Most users had never built an app before, but thanks to AI-driven prompts, anyone can jump in and make something cool without writing a single line of code.
Play test track available now
The tool is super accessible: students, small business owners, and hobbyists can all use it to reach Android's massive user base.
Right now, you can launch your app on the Play test track; Logan Kilpatrick from Google hinted that direct Play Store publishing could arrive later this summer.
Just remember: public apps still have to meet Google's quality standards for safety and reliability.