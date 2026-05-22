Google's Android XR glasses could reach 18% share by 2026
Technology
Google is gearing up to launch its Android XR-powered smart glasses, and a Smart Analytics Global market intelligence report says they could grab 18% of the global AI smart glasses market by 2026, selling over two million pairs.
If these numbers hold, Google will be second only to Meta in this fast-growing space.
Google's Samsung-made glasses prioritize audio AI
The new glasses, made with Samsung, are dropping later this year and will focus on audio AI features first.
The overall market for AI smart eyewear is booming, expected to grow 85% year-on-year in 2026 and surpass 15 million units globally in 2026.
Google's also partnering with Warby Parker for affordable options in North America and Gentle Monster for stylish picks in Asia and Europe, making sure there's something for everyone.