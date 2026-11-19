Google's App Lock returns to Pixel and reaches Samsung Galaxy
Google's App Lock feature is back for Pixel users, and for the first time, Samsung Galaxy phones are joining in.
Now you can lock individual apps with a biometric or PIN authentication layer, and even keep notifications, widgets, and data from AI services hidden.
It's a handy way to keep your private stuff private, even if someone else has your phone.
One UI 9.5 app lock rollout
App Lock was tested this year but pulled for tweaks; now it's rolling out in Samsung's One UI 9.5 beta and Samsung's Galaxy S27 series will probably ship with this feature out of the box.
Older Galaxy models should see the update by May 2027.
To use App Lock, just long-press an app icon and add it to your locked list: super simple privacy boost.