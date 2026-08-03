Google's August 12 event reveals Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5
Google's big "Made by Google" event is set for August 12, 2026, at 6pm ET in New York City.
The main highlights? The new Pixel 11 phones and Pixel Watch 5 will finally be revealed.
If you're not in New York City, you can tune in live on YouTube.
Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5 leaks
The Pixel 11 series comes in four versions: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with a design expected to look very similar to the Pixel 10 series, bigger base storage (256GB), and a new MediaTek modem.
Just a heads-up: leaks say prices are going up by $100 per model.
The Pixel Watch 5 sticks with its classic round look but gets extra RAM for smarter AI features.
Android 17 expected with Gemini Intelligence
Google is also expected to announce Android 17 updates with cool additions like Gemini Intelligence and new emojis.
There might even be more devices or wearables unveiled, so stay tuned!