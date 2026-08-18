Google's August update brings tap to share, simplifies multidevice setup
Google just dropped its August 2026 system updates, making Android phones, Wear OS watches, and even PCs a bit more connected and user-friendly.
The standout is the new "Tap to share" feature: now you can send files or contacts to nearby devices just by tapping them together.
Multidevice setup is also smoother, especially for things like Google Books on your PC.
Google tightens privacy and updates apps
Wear OS now has a simpler way to manage who sees your location with a dedicated settings page.
Google Wallet lets you add age credentials more easily.
The Play Store got a fresh navigation bar for quicker access to personalized content, while Android WebView tightened up security and privacy.
There are also the usual bug fixes and performance boosts sprinkled throughout, though Google kept some of those details under wraps this time.