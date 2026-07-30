Google's Chrome will update without restarting using dynamic matching
Technology
Big changes are coming to Chrome. Soon, you won't have to restart your browser for updates.
Google's working on a new "dynamic matching" system that quietly swaps out background processes in real time.
This should help keep everyone safer by closing security gaps faster, especially as Chrome moves to a two-week update cycle later this year.
AI helped patch 1072 security bugs
Mac users already get a taste of smoother updates with Chrome 150, which now auto-restarts for pending fixes when you are not using it, so you always stay protected without lifting a finger.
Plus, Google's ramping up its use of AI (like Gemini) to spot and fix bugs quickly; 1072 security bugs were patched across Chrome 149 and 150 thanks to these smarter tools.