Google's data center to use Form Energy's iron-air batteries

These batteries work by "rusting" and "reversible rusting" iron metal in water to store and release energy—no heavy or rare-earth metals and a water-based, non-flammable electrolyte. They're made mostly from everyday stuff like iron, water, and air, so they're safer for people and the planet.

Iron-air batteries could cost just $20 per kilowatt-hour (way less than lithium-ion), making clean energy storage much more affordable.

They've also completed UL9540A safety testing that showed no uncontrolled heating, no thermal runaway, and no fire under the simulated fault and abuse conditions tested, and Form says the results confirm the batteries can be deployed without the need for fireproof barriers.