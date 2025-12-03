Google's December Pixel update squashes 33 bugs and boosts security

Annoyed by weird battery icons or your phone not stopping at an 80% charge? That's sorted now. The update also tackles display glitches on the Pixel 10 series—no more random black screens or freezing. You'll notice smoother app switching, better keyboard visibility in the app drawer, and improved how fingerprint unlocking works in certain conditions.

Better connections and stronger security

Bluetooth accessories should stay connected more reliably, and Wi-Fi stability gets a boost too.

On top of that, Google has patched some serious vulnerabilities (like remote denial-of-service risks), so your device is safer than before.

Most supported Pixels should get this update within a week—just keep an eye out for it!