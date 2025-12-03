Google's December Pixel update squashes 33 bugs and boosts security
Google just dropped its December 2025 update for Pixel devices, rolling out fixes for 33 bugs and patching up key security holes.
The update covers Pixel phones from the 6 to the 10 series, plus the Pixel Tablet and Fold.
Smoother experience: Battery, display, and UI fixes
Annoyed by weird battery icons or your phone not stopping at an 80% charge? That's sorted now.
The update also tackles display glitches on the Pixel 10 series—no more random black screens or freezing.
You'll notice smoother app switching, better keyboard visibility in the app drawer, and improved how fingerprint unlocking works in certain conditions.
Better connections and stronger security
Bluetooth accessories should stay connected more reliably, and Wi-Fi stability gets a boost too.
On top of that, Google has patched some serious vulnerabilities (like remote denial-of-service risks), so your device is safer than before.
Most supported Pixels should get this update within a week—just keep an eye out for it!