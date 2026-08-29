Google's Dreambeans app free to try for US Google accounts
Dreambeans, Google's experimental app that creates daily personalized stories just for you, is now free to try if you have a US Google Account.
The app pulls info from your Gmail, Photos, Calendar, Search, and YouTube (only if you want), and lets you pick what it can use when setting up.
Dreambeans drops daily AI stories
Every morning, Dreambeans drops new stories with cool AI art made by Nano Banana 2: think trip ideas, places to check out, and handy links.
You can tweak your feed by giving feedback or using the "Tune your feed" option.
There's even an "Ask anything" chat if you want more details on any suggestion.
Dreambeans now on Android and iOS
Dreambeans was just available for Google AI Ultra subscribers back in June 2026 and then rolled out to AI Pro users.
It's available for free Google Accounts in the US to test on Android and iOS in the US.
so US Google Accounts can jump in and see what personalized content pops up each day.