Google's Gboard Rambler on Pixel 11 learns corrections, contact names
Technology
Google's giving Gboard's Rambler voice-to-text feature a boost.
Soon, it'll remember the words you correct and even recognize your contact names straight from your contacts.
These upgrades are set to make dictating messages on Pixel 11 phones feel way more personal and less of a hassle.
Rambler adds importable 'Voice correction list'
With the new "Voice correction list," you can import new words manually for Rambler remembers for you.
Plus, recognizing contact names means no more awkward spelling-out during voice messages.
Rambler already works in several languages (including Indian ones), can handle emojis and commands, and even runs offline for basics. Just keep in mind that some features need internet to work their magic.