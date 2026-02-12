Google's Gemini 3 deep think can now solve complex math
Google just dropped a major update to Gemini 3 Deep Think, its tool built to help scientists and engineers solve tough problems—even when info is missing.
Developed with real researchers, it can now turn rough sketches into files ready for 3D printing and break down complex data in ways that actually make sense.
How to access the new model
This new version isn't just hype: Gemini 3 Deep Think outscored rivals on key tests (like an impressive 84.6% on ARC-AGI-2) and achieved gold-medal-level results on the written sections of the 2025 International Physics and Chemistry Olympiads.
If you're curious, it's available now for Google AI Ultra subscribers on the Gemini app, plus early API access for researchers.
The model recently helped a mathematician fix a paper's flaw
Google's Aletheia agent demonstrates the model's ability to tackle advanced math by double-checking solutions for errors.
In fact, Rutgers mathematician Lisa Carbone recently used Deep Think to catch a subtle logical flaw in a highly technical mathematics paper—one that had slipped past human reviewers.