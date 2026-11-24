Google's Gemini 4 Carbon lands on Antigravity AI Pro $19.99
Google just made its powerful Gemini 4 Carbon AI model available to Antigravity's AI Pro subscribers for $19.99 a month, a big drop from the previous $99.99 a month Ultra-only plan.
This means a lot more people can now tap into advanced AI tools without breaking the bank.
Google resets Gemini quotas on Antigravity
Google also reset Gemini quotas on Antigravity, which should increase the amount you can get done in quota by 22%.
The platform got a friendlier Orchestrator interface, plus users can now import MCP servers and connect to 64-bit Linux machines via SSH.
And in another win for accessibility, Google's Hydrogen model is now open to everyone, not just paying subscribers.