Google's Gemini 4 carbon nears Claude Opus 5.5 while cheaper
Technology
Google's Gemini 4 Carbon is making waves as a wallet-friendly rival to Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5.
In the latest GDPx benchmark, it comes close in performance but stands out for costing just over $16 per task, while Claude racks up $51.
If you want solid AI without breaking the bank, Gemini 4 Carbon is definitely worth a look.
GDPx: Gemini 4 Carbon strong cybersecurity
The GDPx benchmark tests AIs on more than 200 real-world tasks, from finance to cybersecurity.
Gemini 4 Carbon holds its own and is especially strong in cybersecurity for its price. Its sibling, Gemini 4 Argon, lands eighth overall: slightly cheaper but still competitive.
When safety matters most (like in biology and cyber), GPT-6 Astra gets a boost thanks to tighter filters.