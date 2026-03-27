Google's Gemini AI app takes Hong Kong by storm
Technology
Google just dropped its Gemini AI app in Hong Kong, giving the general public in Hong Kong direct access to Gemini after a period of restricted availability.
The response? Huge: Gemini shot straight to the top of the App Store charts.
This launch is a big step for Google, opening up advanced AI features to a market that's been waiting for easier access.
Gemini's multi-modal interactions and seamless transitions
Gemini isn't just about chatting: it lets you interact using text, images, and even audio, all in one place.
You can bring over your preferences and old chat history from other AI apps with simple prompts, so there's no need to start from scratch.
For students and content creators in Hong Kong, it's designed to make projects smoother and more creative right out of the box.