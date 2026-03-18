Google's Gemini AI can now pull context from your emails

Google is making its Personal Intelligence feature available to everyone with a personal Google account in the US no subscription needed. Previously limited to paid plans, this update lets more people use Gemini AI's custom responses powered by their own data across Google services.

It can pull context from various Google apps Once you opt in, Gemini can pull context from Gmail, Photos, Calendar, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Search.

That means it can spot your travel dates from emails or remember your favorite places from Maps, all without you having to spell things out every time.

How it works Google says Gemini does not train on users' entire Gmail or Photos libraries; when you opt in, Personal Intelligence can access selected connected Google apps to gather context for responses, and you can turn these connections on or off anytime.

Right now it's free for personal accounts in the US (but not Workspace or school accounts). Google may expand Personal Intelligence to additional Google apps in the future.