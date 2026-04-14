Google's Gemini AI offers free full-length NEET UG mock tests
Technology
Getting ready for NEET UG just got easier: Google's Gemini AI now offers free, full-length mock tests designed to feel like the real exam.
This is thanks to a team-up with Physics Wallah and Careers360, and it's part of Gemini's push to help students prep for big exams like NEET, JEE Main, and SAT.
Access NEET mock via Gemini app
You can access it with a Google account via the Gemini app: just tell Gemini, "I want to take a NEET mock exam.", and you'll get an English-language test that matches the actual format.
Plus, if you're stuck or curious about your mistakes, Gemini can break down where you went wrong so you can improve next time.
It's all free and available now for both personal and Google Workspace accounts.