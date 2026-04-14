Google's Gemini AI offers free full-length NEET UG mock tests

Access NEET mock via Gemini app

You can access it with a Google account via the Gemini app: just tell Gemini, "I want to take a NEET mock exam.", and you'll get an English-language test that matches the actual format.

Plus, if you're stuck or curious about your mistakes, Gemini can break down where you went wrong so you can improve next time.

It's all free and available now for both personal and Google Workspace accounts.