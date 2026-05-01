Google's Gemini app gains selectable standard and extended thinking modes
Technology
Google's Gemini app just got a handy upgrade: you can now pick how deeply it thinks about your tasks, with "Standard" for quick jobs or "Extended" for more detailed answers.
This is available on the Gemini 3 Flash and 3.1 Pro models, giving you more control over how the AI helps out, kind of like choosing between basic and advanced modes.
Gemini adding Canva, Instacart, OpenTable integrations
Gemini is also adding integrations with Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable soon.
That means you'll be able to design stuff right in the app, add groceries to your cart without leaving Gemini, and even book restaurants or manage reservations, all in one place.
These updates aren't live yet but are part of Google's push to make the app way more useful for everyday tasks.