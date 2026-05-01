Google's Gemini app gains selectable standard and extended thinking modes

Gemini adding Canva, Instacart, OpenTable integrations

Gemini is also adding integrations with Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable soon.

That means you'll be able to design stuff right in the app, add groceries to your cart without leaving Gemini, and even book restaurants or manage reservations, all in one place.

These updates aren't live yet but are part of Google's push to make the app way more useful for everyday tasks.