Google's Gemini app gets map tool on Android and iOS
Technology
Google just dropped a handy "Map" tool in its Gemini app for Android and iOS, making it way easier to use your current location in prompts.
You can see a live map, search spots, and even zoom around, all from inside the app.
Gemini map area and '@' shortcut
Pick a place on the map and it'll show up in your prompt box as "Map Area," so you can add extra details to your request.
Right now, this is mobile-only.
Plus, Gemini's latest Google app beta (version 17.63) swaps out the old "/" for an "@" when using Connected Apps (soon to be renamed "Connectors"), making shortcuts smoother and creating new skills just a tap away.