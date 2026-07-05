Google's Gemini app offers AI Plus and AI Pro subscriptions
Google's Gemini app offers two paid plans: AI Plus for $4.99 a month and AI Pro for $19.99 a month.
Both give you much more freedom than the free version, with higher usage limits, bigger uploads, and smarter tools for personalizing your experience or creating media.
If you're tired of hitting the free tier's five-hour refresh cap, these upgrades double (AI Plus) or even quadruple (AI Pro) how much you can use.
Gemini subscriptions expand limits and features
With a subscription, text processing jumps from 50 pages (free) to 128,000 tokens on AI Plus and a massive 1,500 pages on AI Pro.
Video uploads go from five minutes to one hour on AI Pro; audio files stretch from 10 minutes up to three hours on AI Pro.
You can also create more notebooks, up to 200 with Plus and 500 with Pro, and pull in info from more sources per notebook.
Subscribers unlock cool extras like daily updates that blend Gmail and Calendar insights, upgraded image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and even conversational video editing using Gemini Omni, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants to get creative or stay organized.