Google's Gemini app offers AI Plus and AI Pro subscriptions

Gemini subscriptions expand limits and features

With a subscription, text processing jumps from 50 pages (free) to 128,000 tokens on AI Plus and a massive 1,500 pages on AI Pro.

Video uploads go from five minutes to one hour on AI Pro; audio files stretch from 10 minutes up to three hours on AI Pro.

You can also create more notebooks, up to 200 with Plus and 500 with Pro, and pull in info from more sources per notebook.

Subscribers unlock cool extras like daily updates that blend Gmail and Calendar insights, upgraded image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and even conversational video editing using Gemini Omni, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants to get creative or stay organized.