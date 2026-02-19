Google's Gemini can now create songs in seconds

Lyria 3 isn't just for English speakers—it works with German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese too. You can tweak the vibe by choosing the style, vocals, and tempo. If you mention an artist in your prompt, Lyria uses that as inspiration but doesn't copy their style exactly.

Lyria checks tracks against existing music to avoid copyright issues

To keep things fresh and safe from copyright issues, Lyria checks new tracks against existing music before finishing up.

Every song gets a SynthID watermark so it's clear it was made with AI. Plus, Gemini can spot AI-made music if you upload it later.

This feature is also rolling out on YouTube's Dream Track for creators making Shorts soundtracks.