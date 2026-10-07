Google's Gemini can now search entire Google Chat history
Technology
Google's Gemini AI can now search your entire Google Chat history, making it much easier to track down project details or catch up on what you missed.
Announced in late February, this new feature is all about helping you find information fast: no more endless scrolling through old messages.
Enable Gemini in Google Chat settings
The search tool is off by default, but turning it on in settings is simple.
Now that it's live, you can ask Gemini things like "Who's the marketing lead for Project Clover?" or get quick summaries of unread chats.
This makes Google Chat stand out from apps like Slack and Teams, especially for teams who want answers without the hassle.