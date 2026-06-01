Google's Gemini for Home early access draws over 3.5 million users
Technology
Google's Gemini for Home early access has pulled in over 3.5 million users since October 2025, and their feedback has driven big improvements: think over 2,500 bug fixes and over 50 major feature updates like Continued Conversation and better media controls.
The program now reaches users in 20 countries across 10 languages, with biweekly updates keeping things fresh.
Anish Kattukaran hints Google Home speaker
Anish Kattukaran, chief product officer for Google Home and Nest, hinted in an email that a new Google Home Speaker is on the way: "for those of you who have been patiently waiting for a certain speaker... keep a very close eye on your inbox next week."
With spring ending June 21, expect news pretty soon.