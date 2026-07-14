Google's Gemini just landed on Chrome desktops in the UK.
Technology
Gemini, Google's AI assistant, just landed on Chrome desktops in the UK.
Now you can quickly summarize articles, compare products across tabs, and connect with Google Calendar, Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, all without leaving your browser.
Gemini adds memory image editing protections
Gemini remembers your past chats to make help more personal.
You can even edit web images using simple text commands.
Google's also stepped up security with protections against prompt injection attacks and extra confirmation for sensitive actions.
Gemini rollout for UK Chrome users
Google is rolling out Gemini to Chrome users in the UK.